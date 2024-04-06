 'Alexa, bark': UP teen's quick thinking saves herself, toddler from monkey attack - Hindustan Times
'Alexa, bark': UP teen's quick thinking saves herself, toddler from monkey attack

ANI |
Apr 06, 2024 12:43 AM IST

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti asked Alexa to bark, hoping the dog's voice will scare away the monkey and luckily it worked.

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti showed great presence of mind that saved herself and her 15-month-old niece from a monkey attack.

Monkey entered the house searching for food creating an atmosphere of panic. (Representative Image/Pexels)
Monkey entered the house searching for food creating an atmosphere of panic. (Representative Image/Pexels)

Reacting to the situation, 13-year-old Nikita used Alexa, Amazon's virtual voice assistant, to scare away a monkey that had entered her house and was creating havoc.

She asked Alexa to bark, hoping the dog's voice would scare away the monkey and luckily it worked.

The incident happened earlier in the day when Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece on the sofa inside her house at Awas Vikas Colony in Basti while the other members of the house were in other rooms. The monkey entered the house at the time and started picking utensils and searching for food creating an atmosphere of panic. Though Nikita got scared, as the monkey tried to come near them, her eyes caught the Alexa kept on the fridge. She immediately commanded the Alexa to bark and as soon as the device made a loud barking noise, the monkey got scared and ran outside through the balcony.

Describing the incident, Nikita's mother Shipra Ojha said that Nikita's swift action saved both the girls from the monkey attack.

"Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device, we were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away," Shipra Ojha told ANI.

Alexa is Amazon's cloud-based voice interactive voice assistant that can check the weather, launch your favourite playlist, and everything in between. Aside from taking basic commands, Alexa can also dish out commands to the rest of your connected smart home -- making it easy to streamline your life.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 'Alexa, bark': UP teen's quick thinking saves herself, toddler from monkey attack
