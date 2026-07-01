Aliganj fire: Fresh FIR alleges forged electrical safety NOC

A fresh FIR has been filed in connection with the June 22 fire at an illegal commercial building in Aliganj that claimed 15 lives, with the Electrical Safety Directorate alleging that the building owner submitted a forged electrical safety no-objection certificate (NOC) to obtain an electricity connection, police said. The complaint alleged that the forged NOC was used to obtain an electricity connection from the power utility in violation of prescribed norms. (HT File)

The FIR was lodged late Monday evening at Aliganj police station by the assistant director of the Electrical Safety Directorate against the building owner, Virendra Prasad Shukla. Police said the matter is under investigation.

According to the complaint, the alleged forgery came to light during an internal verification of the electrical safety NOC following the blaze at the commercial building in Sector D, Aliganj.

The department alleged that the letter number and dispatch number mentioned on the NOC did not match its official records and instead corresponded to an unrelated file. It also claimed that the signature of the then assistant director, as well as the font, handwriting and overall design of the document, differed from the department’s original records.

The complaint further alleged that the forged NOC was used to obtain an electricity connection from the power utility in violation of prescribed norms.

According to the department, copies of the original NOC issued in 2016, the dispatch register, electricity bills and other relevant documents have been submitted to the police as evidence. Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.