Aligarh admn moots ‘no vaccine no ration’ to speed up inoculation drive

Swinging into action to promote inoculation drive after a Covid positive case surfaced in Aligarh after a long gap on Thursday night, the district administration has decided to act on the idea of “no vaccination, no ration”.

Besides, it is also arranging inoculation facility at ration distribution centres for its over six lakh ration cardholders in the district.

“There is a need for some effective measures to revive interest in vaccination drive as Covid-19 is not over yet. Those holding ration cards will be required to get vaccinated and non vaccination of any of the family member will disqualify the card holder from getting ration,” said district magistrate of Aligarh Selva Kumari J.

The DM said “Those reaching the ration shops will have facility for vaccination there itself. The idea is not to disallow ration to anyone but it is mainly for the safety and health of customers. Those coming for ration will be required to provide proper and satisfactory reply when asked to show the vaccination certificate.”

There are 6 lakh ration card holders in district and it will enable the district administration to reach out to a large number of people who for some reasons are shying away from the mandatory vaccination drive, said Selva Kumari J.

The administration has also planned to station an Anganwadi staff at each ration distribution centre in Aligarh for the vaccine drive.

“Those who have not got vaccinated yet will be asked to carry their Aadhaar card and get vaccinated at the ration distribution centres,” said the DM.