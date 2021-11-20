Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aligarh admn moots ‘no vaccine no ration’ to speed up inoculation drive
lucknow news

Aligarh admn moots ‘no vaccine no ration’ to speed up inoculation drive

Aligarh district magistrate Selva Kumari J said the ‘no vaccine no ration’ move is not to disallow ration to anyone but aimed at safety and health of public
Aligarh administration plans ‘no vaccine no ration’ move after one active Covid case surfaced in the district after a long gap. (File photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:25 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

Swinging into action to promote inoculation drive after a Covid positive case surfaced in Aligarh after a long gap on Thursday night, the district administration has decided to act on the idea of “no vaccination, no ration”.

Besides, it is also arranging inoculation facility at ration distribution centres for its over six lakh ration cardholders in the district.

“There is a need for some effective measures to revive interest in vaccination drive as Covid-19 is not over yet. Those holding ration cards will be required to get vaccinated and non vaccination of any of the family member will disqualify the card holder from getting ration,” said district magistrate of Aligarh Selva Kumari J.

The DM said “Those reaching the ration shops will have facility for vaccination there itself. The idea is not to disallow ration to anyone but it is mainly for the safety and health of customers. Those coming for ration will be required to provide proper and satisfactory reply when asked to show the vaccination certificate.”

RELATED STORIES

There are 6 lakh ration card holders in district and it will enable the district administration to reach out to a large number of people who for some reasons are shying away from the mandatory vaccination drive, said Selva Kumari J.

The administration has also planned to station an Anganwadi staff at each ration distribution centre in Aligarh for the vaccine drive.

“Those who have not got vaccinated yet will be asked to carry their Aadhaar card and get vaccinated at the ration distribution centres,” said the DM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP