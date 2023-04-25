AMU readies for admission, entrance examinations

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is gearing up to conduct its admission and semester examinations. Over 1.5 lakh aspirants have applied for admissions to various courses offered by the university this year, the university said in a note. (HT File)

Over 1.5 lakh aspirants have applied for admissions to various courses offered by the university this year. This was the highest number of people seeking admission in a year in the past three years, the university said in a note.

The entrance test will be conducted at Aligarh, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Kolkata, Kozhikode and a few other cities. Faculty members will be deployed as observers at test centres across the country.

Also, the university will be conducting its semester examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from April 29.

The university’s official spokesperson said the exams would be conducted as per schedule after a hiatus of nearly two academic sessions. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the university’s website.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, the university said it was taking steps to protect students from getting infected.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Mohammad Gulrez has sought the cooperation of faculty members, staff and students for the smooth conduct of various examinations.