Aligarh police release posters of those involved in Friday violence

The Aligarh police on Saturday morning released posters of those allegedly involved in the Friday violence on Yamuna Express way during the protest called for opposing the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces, said officials.

The widespread violence left a police outpost and a number of roadways buses torched in Tappal area of Aligarh district on Friday. About 30 people were taken into custody late Friday night for interrogation.

A press statement issued by the Aligarh police said that posters of those allegedly involved in the violence were attained through CCTV cameras.

“These are photos of those wanted in case related to Friday violence in Tappal area and anybody providing identity of any of these will be suitably rewarded and the name of person providing information will be kept secret,” it said.

The police also released the mobile numbers of the station in-charge, Tappal police station, circle officer (Khair circle), superintendent of police (rural) and anti-crime helpline for anyone wishing to respond to the police appeal.

Additional director general (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna reached Aligarh on Friday evening and in an interaction with media, blamed anti-social elements for violence in Tappal.

“In Jattari area under Tappal police station limit of Aligarh, it seems that a few anti-social elements mixed with these students and resorted to violence, which led to burning of roadways buses and a vehicle within premises of Jattari police outpost,” Krishna said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani in his statement on Friday evening said that peace has been restored in the district and flag marches were carried out to instill confidence amongst denizens.

“The affected Tappal area has been demarcated in four zones and 8 sectors. Additional force has been provided to Aligarh district and 10 teams have been constituted for arrest of those involved in damage caused to buses and police outpost at Jattari in Tappal area,” said SSP Aligarh.

“Cases have been registered under sections for serious offence and about 30 were taken in custody for interrogation by the Aligarh police. Further cases will be registered if any individual provides complaints,” he added.

“Orders have been issued for arresting anti-social elements, those from coaching centers and others found guilty on basis of evidence available” SSP said.

Aligarh, besides Mathura, was the worst affected district of Agra Zone (having 8 districts of Agra and Aligarh Range) when the Agnipath proteststurned violent on Friday. The protesters came on Yamuna Express Way and damaged roadways buses on Friday and also targeted Jattari police outpost in Tappal area of Aligarh.

Meanwhile police in various districts of Agra zone began with vigil in early morning hours on Saturday and SP Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaidya, along with police team reached Jalesar Road railway station of Hathras district on Saturday morning.

SP Hathras took stock of the security measures at the railway station and gave instructions to police personnel deployed to safeguard railway property, which had been soft target of protesters in other parts of the nation.

The Hathras police focused on those present at the railway station with no plan to travel and asked them to leave the platform.

Posters released by Aligarh police of rioters involved in Friday violence in Tappal area of Aligarh district.

