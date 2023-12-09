Aligarh woman seriously injured as SI’s gun goes off

Agra : A woman at Kotwali police station of Aligarh was seriously injured when a bullet fired from a pistol in the hand of a sub inspector standing nearby hit her in the head on Friday afternoon. The SSP assured there would be no cover-up of the incident . (Pic for representation)

The police authorities said prima facie it was an ‘accidental fire’ but assured full probe and action against the cop for his negligence. The injured woman, identified as Ishrat Nigar (52) was admitted to JN Medical College in Aligarh in a serious condition. She was being operated upon when reports last came. Doctors aware of the matter said that the next 24 hours were critical for the patient.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sub inspector Manoj Kumar, deployed at Bhujpura police station is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. . He has been suspended for negligence and a case has been registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Kotwali police station of Aligarh.

Sub inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma (50) was in charge of Bhujpura police outpost in Aligarh. He had joined duty in Aligarh three months ago after being shifted from Agra, informed police sources.

“The unfortunate incident took place at Kotwali police station in Aligarh at about 2.50 pm when a woman had reached to get a report for verification of her passport. The woman was struck in the back of her head and was rushed to JN Medical College of Aligarh in a serious condition. Best possible efforts are being made by the doctors treating her,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, Aligarh SSP.

“Sub inspector Manoj Kumar is presently not at his police station and will face action for negligence he exhibited while handling the firearm. Prima facie it seems to be an ‘accidental fire’ but on complaint received from family members of the woman, all necessary action will be taken for this ‘criminal negligence’” said the Aligarh SSP .

“Senior police officials are looking into the matter to find as how the gun went off . There were others cops present on the spot at CCTNS office of the police station but were saved,” he said.

“Departmental probe against the SI has been ordered for criminal negligence and he will face action on being found guilty,” said SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani. He assured there would be no cover-up of the incident because CCTV footage was available and the son of the injured woman was also present at the police station at the time of the incident.

“My mother was planning to go for ‘Haj Umra’ for which she had gone for verification of passport to police station,” said the disconsolate daughter of the injured woman.