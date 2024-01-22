A-listers from all walks of life join festivities in Ayodhya

AYODHYA An array of A-listers from all walks of life converged on temple town Ayodhya to mark the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram temple organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday morning. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend the opening of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. (REUTER)

“On January 21 and 22, Ayodhya became a landing ground for a bevy of VVIPs, with many arriving on chartered flights. The diversity of attendees, ranging from spiritual leaders and politicians to cinema personalities, industrialists and sportspersons created an unprecedented aura of grandeur. The convergence of luminaries contributed to the significance of the event, making it a memorable chapter in Ayodhya’s history,” said Girishpati Tripathi, Ayodhya mayor.

The guest list included spiritual leaders like Jagadguru Shankaracharya Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham, Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual gurus Baba Bageshwar and Gurinder Singh Dhillon ‘Babji’ of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

From the film industry, icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rajnikant, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda, Gajendra Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana,Pawan Kalyan, Kangana Ranaut and music composer Anu Malik graced the occasion amongst others.

Notable musicians like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Shankar Mahadevan and Malini Awasthi enriched the ceremony with their performances.

The convergence of sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Saina Nehwal added a diverse touch, showcasing the wide-ranging appeal of the event.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy also came to Ayodhya, underscoring the event’s national significance. Union minister Smriti Irani chose the route via Lucknow to join the distinguished gathering.

Ayodhya’s airport was abuzz with activity as celebrities landed. The city also welcomed industrialists, including Anil Ambani and Baba Kalyani from Bharat Forge group, showcasing the diverse support for the temple’s consecration.

Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, expressed her awe at the city’s transformation under the Yogi government’s leadership.

Yoga guru Ramdev, reflecting on the journey from a tent for Ram Lalla to the grand temple, remarked, “A new history of Sanatan is being created today. With the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’ is taking place.”

Nirmal Singh, president of Alambagh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Lucknow, who attended the, ceremony said, “Ayodhya’s transformation into a city of VVIPs for the Lord Ram temple consecration ceremony not only marked a historical milestone, but also symbolized unity in diversity, bringing together luminaries from various fields to celebrate a shared cultural and spiritual heritage.”