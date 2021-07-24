All 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will have medical colleges soon, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that all the 75 districts in the state will have a medical college soon. His government had either built or sanctioned a total of 32 medical colleges in the state in its term, he said in Deoria.

In the next six months, 16 districts without a medical college will have one on PPP (public-private partnership) model, he added.

“Medical colleges are important institutions for better, superior and special health care facilities. But in the last 70 years, the state had only 12 medical colleges. The present government either built or sanctioned 32 medical colleges,” the chief minister said to newspersons at the newly constructed Maharishi Devrah Baba autonomous state medical college in Deoria.

“This medical college is ready for admissions now,” he said.

He also announced that the nine new medical colleges that are ready will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all together, after the National Medical Council approves them.

He also said that in recent years, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) had begun in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. The Prime Minister is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Gorakhpur AIIMS in October.

He also planted a sapling on the campus of the new medical college and inspected the institution.