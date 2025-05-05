All grievances must be redressed on time: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a Janata Darshan in Lucknow, where he met and addressed grievances of over 60 citizens. UP CM Yogi Adityanath (HT)

He interacted with each visitor, enquired about their well-being, listened to their concerns and directed officials for timely resolution of the issues, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

Complaints ranged from police and revenue matters to medical aid, old-age pensions and road construction. The chief minister collected written petitions from the complainants and handed them over to the officials concerned, instructing them to take quick and effective action. He said that all grievances must be addressed within the stipulated time, the statement said.

Taking cognizance of a recent incident in Kunda, Pratapgarh, the chief minister directed strict action and assured that the culprits would not be spared. During the Janata Darshan, two women raised complaints related to police misconduct, which the chief minister listened to carefully and instructed officials to act promptly, the statement said.

An elderly mason from Madiyav police station area requested assistance for an old-age pension, to which the chief minister assured appropriate action as per rules. Several others approached with issues related to RTE, land measurement, housing, and encroachments, and electricity connections. The chief minister gave the assurance that all complaints would be resolved, the statement said.