All power consumers to get bill and alerts: UP minister

LUCKNOW Energy minister AK Sharma on Tuesday said a new system would come into effect in UP from March 1, wherein all consumers would get their electricity bills every month, along with subsequent messages on their contact numbers, prodding them to make payment.

He made this announcement while talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of the ongoing KYC campaign and revenue realisation, among other things in a meeting at Shakti Bhawan here.

According to the minister, as many as 32 lakh consumers in the state had power dues above ₹50,000 each.

“The new system is going to be possible because we have already collected information like cell phone number, e-mail id etc of 90% of more than 3.22 crore consumers during the KYC campaign,” he said.

“I have told discom MDs to ensure completion of KYC of all the remaining consumers by the month end,” he added.

The minister said under the new system consumers would receive alert messages for three days prior to and after the due date of bill payment before the department takes action to disconnect a consumer’s power connection in the event of non-payment of the bill.

Sharma said discoms had also been asked to set up call centres to be in constant contact with defaulters.