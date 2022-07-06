Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

He said that the rural department under him had achieved all the milestones it set for the first 100 days of the government and the plans to act as per the roadmap for the next six months, two years, and five years were already in place.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the rural department under him had achieved all the milestones it set for the first 100 days of the government and the plans to act as per the roadmap for the next six months, two years, and five years were already in place.

“We are giving priority to job creation, and the focus was also on women empowerment while chalking out and implementing departmental schemes to strengthen the rural economy in the state,” he pointed out.

Maurya said that 1 lakh houses were built for the poor under the PM Avas Yojana (Rural), and another 8,200 houses were built under the CM Avas Yojana (Rural) during 100 days.

The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. “As many as 39.11 lakh families were given jobs by generating 9.95 crore man-days during 100 days,” he claimed.

Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission. As many as 436 producer’s groups and seven producer enterprises have also been created in the first 100 days.

The deputy CM said that work had begun on 6,291 Amrat Sarovars (ponds) against the target of 6,000 ponds, and 3,251 playgrounds were being set up in rural areas against the target of 2,600, while 15,169 women had been employed as supervisors under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Maurya said the department had achieved the target of constructing 5000 km of roads under the PM Gram Sarak Yojana.

Wednesday, July 06, 2022
