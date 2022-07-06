All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that the rural department under him had achieved all the milestones it set for the first 100 days of the government and the plans to act as per the roadmap for the next six months, two years, and five years were already in place.
“We are giving priority to job creation, and the focus was also on women empowerment while chalking out and implementing departmental schemes to strengthen the rural economy in the state,” he pointed out.
Maurya said that 1 lakh houses were built for the poor under the PM Avas Yojana (Rural), and another 8,200 houses were built under the CM Avas Yojana (Rural) during 100 days.
The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. “As many as 39.11 lakh families were given jobs by generating 9.95 crore man-days during 100 days,” he claimed.
Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission. As many as 436 producer’s groups and seven producer enterprises have also been created in the first 100 days.
The deputy CM said that work had begun on 6,291 Amrat Sarovars (ponds) against the target of 6,000 ponds, and 3,251 playgrounds were being set up in rural areas against the target of 2,600, while 15,169 women had been employed as supervisors under the rural employment guarantee scheme.
Maurya said the department had achieved the target of constructing 5000 km of roads under the PM Gram Sarak Yojana.
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur's office on Wednesday. As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.
Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
Water meters bypassed by bungalow, row house, gunthewari home owners; notices issued
The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners. During the sampling audit in Pashan, Aundhgaon, Susgaon, Sutarwadi, Ganeshkhind road and Shivajinagar, it has also been found that more than 700 homes are wasting water up to 12,000 litre per capita per day (LPCD) as against the permissible limit of 150 LPCD.
Ludhiana MC prepares city sanitation plan to promote cleanliness
With an aim to spread awareness among masses and promote cleanliness, the municipal corporation has prepared a 'City Sanitation Plan' wherein all the branches of the MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go. The drive will be organised for one day in each of the four zones during a week and will continue for a few months.
