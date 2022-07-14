All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week.

Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said. He made these observations while giving directives to officers after reviewing the action plans of different departments.

The action plan for future had been worked out by departmental minister and officers, he said, adding that its time-bound completion was also their responsibility.

Departmental ministers should review the action plans at regular intervals, he directed.

Yogi said work to set up a state university each in unserved districts should be expedited. Encouraging proposals were received from the private sector and the public private partnership model could be a better option, the chief minister said.

An increase in the number of Covid cases in the state was witnessed but the situation was fully under control and it was being monitored, he said.

He said the state government proposes to achieve the target of giving vaccine cover to minimum 13 crore people in 75 days in the state during the free Covid booster dose campaign.

Free booster dose should be given to every citizen of the state, he said.

Calling for policy reforms to provide better transportation to people, he said at least one bus stop should be modernised in all districts of the state. The public private partnership model may prove useful for this, he said.

The basic education board schools had opened on June 16 and better efforts were needed to achieve enrolment of 2 crore children. He said uniform should be ensured for children reaching the schools.

He also said households were connected with piped water supply under Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal scheme.

The work on setting up of Major Dhyanchand Sports University should be expedited and the new sports policy should be formulated at the earliest, he added.

A food and drug testing lab should be set up at every divisional headquarters, he said.

The chief minister said there was a need to increase the fleet of Advance Life Support Ambulance and CSR (corporate social responsibility) could be useful for this. He said all the mobile medical vans should remain functional and technological help should be taken to minimize the response time.

Doorstep veterinary services should be provided to animal lovers through mobile veterinary units. Cyber forensic lab should be set up at every police range level, he added.