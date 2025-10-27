All temple construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi completed: Trust

AYODHYA All construction work related the Ram janmabhoomi site has been completed, including the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna and the Sheshavatar temple, said temple trust general secretary Champat Rai on Monday.

“In addition, the seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi’s wife Ahilya, have also been fully constructed. The Saint Tulsidas temple has also been completed and the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel have been installed,” the Ram Temple trust wrote on X.

“All tasks directly related to the convenience and arrangements for devotees have been fully completed. As per the map, the work of laying stones on roads and flooring is being carried out by L&T, and the work of land beautification, greenery and landscaping, including the construction of Panchavati over 10 acres, is being rapidly undertaken by GMR,” the post read.

Only a few ancillary projects remain under construction, including the 3.5-km boundary wall, the trust office, the guest house and the auditorium, Rai explained.

This development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Ayodhya for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the top of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25.

According to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event, and they will represent various sections.

“Now that the construction of the temple is complete, ‘Ram Parivar’ is ‘virajman’ on the first floor of the temple. An aarti of the ‘Ram Parivar’ will be performed on that day when the PM will hoist the ‘Dhwaj’ atop the Ram temple. The Nyas is organising this programme, with Champat Rai as the in charge. A list of 6,000-8,000 invitees has been prepared for this programme,” said Nripendra Mishra, according to an ANI report.

Meanwhile, security and operational reviews were conducted at Ayodhya airport ahead of the PM’s visit to the city on November 25.

“Flight operations increase during VIP movement...review is underway regarding aircraft parking after landing,” said Dhirendra Singh, newly appointed airport director.

PM Modi had performed ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was held on January 22, 2024.

Minister reviews preps for PM’s visit, annual parikramas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25 and hoist the ‘Dhwaj’ atop the main spire of the Ram temple as well as on temples built in the complex on that day, said UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap on Monday while reviewing preparations for the event.

The 14 Kosi Parikrama will take place on October 30 and the Panchkosi Parikrama on November 1. The district and police administrations were working to ensure security and facilities for devotees in the pilgrimage area, he said.

He said widening work of Panchkosi Parikrama path had been completed while work on the 14 Kosi Parikrama route was progressing rapidly.

Shahi also reviewed arrangements of cleanliness, drinking water, medical facilities, security, illumination, traffic, parking, transportation and facilities for devotees.