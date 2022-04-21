All Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to pay field visits, gather feedback: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all Uttar Pradesh (U.P) cabinet ministers will pay field visits to gather feedback from the people about functioning of the administrative system and examine the possibilities of development in each district.

Eighteen teams for 18 divisions are being constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet ministers. A programme for 18 weeks is being prepared for the ministers.

The teams will stay for 72 hours in each division. The members of the teams will travel to different districts. Later, the nodal officers of 75 districts will collect the report of these teams and submit a work plan for implementation within 15 days, Yogi Adityanath said.

He gave the directives while viewing the presentation of the home department.

ORGANISED CRIME HAS ENDED IN STATE, ₹ 2081 CRORE ILLEGAL ASSETS SEIZED: CM

In the last five years, Uttar Pradesh had presented a model of strong law and order, he said, adding that organised crime has ended in the state. Illegally acquired assets worth ₹ 2081 crore have been confiscated, he said. Action against the mafia and criminals will continue, he added.

The police should be ready 24×7 for the safety and honour of 25 crore people of the state, CM Yogi said.

The previous government had liquidated 54 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Along with reviving all these PAC companies, the BJP government has started a new battalion, Yogi said.

LAND FOR COMMANDO TRAINING CENTRE

Land should be acquired for the establishment of a commando training centre in Rampur, the chief minister said. Like the men’s team, a skilled team of women commandos should be formed, he said.

‘FORM STF UNIT IN AYODHYA WITHIN 100 DAYS’

He asked officials to ensure that a unit of Special Task Force (STF) is constituted in Ayodhya district within 100 days.

Efforts should be made to bring down the response time of UP 112 to 10 minutes, he said. He directed that a single window system be established for police, prosecution and organisation in a phased manner. New women’s PAC battalions should be formed in Jalaun, Mirzapur and Balrampur districts, he said.

PORTAL FOR FOOT PATROLLING

Foot patrolling should be organised daily to maintain law and order, the chief minister said. He also said a portal should be developed on which the complete details of foot patrolling are available. A tool should be developed with the assistance of IIT Kanpur for data analytics, he said. The video analytics and management technology should be incorporated in CCTV to increase its effectiveness, he said.

Since field units of ATS are being formed in Deoband, Bahraich, Aligarh and Kanpur, the availability of human resources and buildings should be ensured for them, he said.

FOREIGN TRAINING FOR ATS WITH FBI

To enhance professional skills in crime investigation, training of ATS team should be done in coordination with various institutions in India, foreign training with investigative/intelligence agencies like FBI, Homeland Security should also be done, he said.

Technology should be developed for anti-drone attack system and drone forensics, the chief minister said.

UP ATS police stations should be established in various districts, he said.

The chief minister also said energetic, skilled and dedicated personnel should be selected in the next 100 days for the constitution of new team of Special Police Operation Team (SPOT). The SPOT team should be trained in collaboration with the Central Police Force/Indian Army. Sniper training should also be given to them, as well as special adventure courses be conducted to increase their confidence, he said.

UP SPECIAL POLICE ESTABLISHMENT ACT

To strengthen the system of investigation , UP Special Police Establishment Act should be prepared in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the Central Bureau of Investigation, he said.

A project management group should be appointed for installation of CCTV cameras and 3000 pink booths in public places. Pink booths should also be established near religious places, the CM said.

SCOOTIES FOR WOMEN BEAT CONSTABLES

He ordered for providing scooties to all women beat constables in the state.

Additional sensitivity is required in highly sensitive cases involving child sexual abuse. Prosecution should be strengthened, he said.

He noted that a forensic institute is being established in Lucknow.

CYBER FORENSIC LAB

In view of the current situation of cyber crime, digital forensic lab and cyber forensic lab should be established as well, he added.

Forensic field units should be established in every district, he said. He asked officials to constitute cyber help desk at every police station. Forensic training should also be provided to the personnel posted in cyber police stations, he said. Citizen-centric UP Cop and Beat Prahari App should be made more effective, he said

RECRUITMENT PROCESS

The recruitment process for vacant posts in the police department should be completed with fairness and transparency, he said.

He asked officials to make concerted efforts to double the number of women police personnel.

At each development block level, 100 volunteers should be prepared and provided necessary training for fire- fighting and lifesaving, he said. The chief minister also efforts should be made to set up fire stations at the tehsil level.

He called for reducing the disaster response time.

UPSSF FOR METRO RAIL SAFETY

Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) team should be trained for the safety of Metro rail, he said. One battalion each of UPSSF should be stationed in Saharanpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, he said.

SPOT PAYMENT OF TRAFFIC FINES

Facility to deposit the prescribed challan amount on the spot as a penalty for violation of traffic rules should be made available with arrangements for payment by debit/credit card., he said.

POLICE TRAINING SCHOOL

The process to establish the Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar State of Art Police Training School in Meerut district should start on priority, he said.