Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 12 closed till May 20
lucknow news

All Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 12 closed till May 20

All schools up to class 12 will remain closed till May 20, stated Kumar Raghvendra Singh, special secretary of UP government in his order dated May 10
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
HT Image

All schools up to class 12 will remain closed till May 20, stated Kumar Raghvendra Singh, special secretary of UP government in his order dated May 10. The state government also announced that there will be no online classes during this period.

He said the decision was taken due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Singh said during this period, no student or teacher will come to school while the teachers and other employees may continue to work from home.

In compliance with this order, district Inspector of schools, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Singh issued an order asking managers and school principals not to violate state government order failing which action will be initiated against the institution.

There are a few private schools that are harassing teachers to come to school and forcing students to attend online classes. Some private schools have also asked the parents to pay fees for their wards else they will cancel their children’s admission to the school.

All schools up to class 12 will remain closed till May 20, stated Kumar Raghvendra Singh, special secretary of UP government in his order dated May 10. The state government also announced that there will be no online classes during this period.

He said the decision was taken due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Singh said during this period, no student or teacher will come to school while the teachers and other employees may continue to work from home.

In compliance with this order, district Inspector of schools, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Singh issued an order asking managers and school principals not to violate state government order failing which action will be initiated against the institution.

There are a few private schools that are harassing teachers to come to school and forcing students to attend online classes. Some private schools have also asked the parents to pay fees for their wards else they will cancel their children’s admission to the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP