Covid-19: Lucknow, Prayagraj, 4 other cities to observe lockdown till April 26

The Allahabad high court in its order said financial institutions, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions and public transport will remain exempted.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:21 PM IST
An aerial view shows the city during a weekend lockdown imposed by the Uttar Pradesh to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to close all establishments -- private or government-run -- in the cities of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur till April 26 in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, those that offer essential services will be exempted from the order, the court said.

The high court in its order said financial institutions, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions and public transport will remain exempted in these four cities.

All grocery and other commercial shops with more than three workers will remain shut till April 26. However, medical shops will continue to operate during this period, the HC said.

Religious activities and marriages will also remain suspended. However, in case of a marriage already fixed, a permission will be required from the District Magistrate of the concerned district.

Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the worst-hit states from the pandemic across India, has so far registered 851,620 cases, 9,830 deaths and 650,333 recoveries. On Sunday, the state saw the highest ever single-day spike of 30,596 new Covid-19 disease cases, according to the health department’s bulletin.

