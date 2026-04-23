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Allahabad HC dismisses 11 special appeals by UP govt for delays in filing

Allahabad HC dismisses 11 special appeals by UP govt for delays in filing

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed 11 special appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, taking a strict view of delays in their filing and held that no sufficient cause had been shown to justify the lapse.

Allahabad HC dismisses 11 special appeals by UP govt for delays in filing

Rejecting the special appeals, the two-judge bench observed that the government, equipped with an organised administrative machinery, cannot take shelter behind routine procedural delays or "red tape".

"Mere movement of files cannot constitute sufficient cause," the court remarked.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a batch of special appeals filed by the state government.

With the dismissal of the special appeals, a large number of junior engineers in the Public Works Department have secured major relief, as they will now be entitled to consequential service benefits, including coverage under the Old Pension Scheme .

The state had challenged a single-judge order of September 9, 2025, which directed that junior engineers, initially engaged as daily wagers or work-charged employees between 1984 and 1989, be regularised from 2001 instead of 2006.

With this, the court rejected all delay condonation applications, resulting in the automatic dismissal of all 11 special appeals filed by the state government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC dismisses 11 special appeals by UP govt for delays in filing
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC dismisses 11 special appeals by UP govt for delays in filing
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