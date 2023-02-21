Allahabad HC grants bail to Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in attempt to murder case

The Allahabad high court on Monday granted bail to Mafioso- turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali Ahmad in an alleged attempt to murder case registered at Puramufti police station of Prayagraj district last year.

At present, Ali Ahmad is lodged in Naini central jail of Prayagraj. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the above order after hearing counsel for the applicant and the state government.

An FIR was lodged against Ali Ahmad by one Zeeshan on July 31, 2022 under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code alleging that Ali exhorted his associates to kill him.

Appearing on behalf of the applicant, senior advocate Satish Trivedi contended that there was allegation of firing by eight people on the informant but none sustained gunshot injury, which, he said was next to impossible. Hence, the entire case was fabricated, he stated.

However, despite the above order, Ali Ahmad will remain in jail as one more criminal case is pending against him at Kareli police station of Prayagraj district and he is yet to get bail in that case.

