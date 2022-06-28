Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad HC grants bail to man accused of beating people raising "Jai Sri Ram" slogan
lucknow news

Allahabad HC grants bail to man accused of beating people raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogan

As per the prosecution, the complainants were returning home while raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogans when the applicant’s side started abusing them and when they protested, they were allegedly beaten
The incident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district in March this year. (For Representation)
Published on Jun 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man accused of beating a group of people who were raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogans while returning home in Simbhawali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district in March this year.

The bench of Justice Jayant Banerjee on Monday (June 27) ordered the release of the accused Irfan on his furnishing a personal bond of 50,000. Irfan was arrested in connection with the incident on March 11.

As per the prosecution, the complainants were returning home while raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogans when the applicant’s side started abusing them and when they protested, they were allegedly beaten. Pursuant to this, Irfan was booked under Sections 147, 148, 504, 307, 354B and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting and intentionally provoking breach of peace.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that his client was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present crime and that the applicant’s side also suffered injuries in the incident.

It was further submitted that applicant was in jail since March 11, 2022, and that the possibility of conclusion of the trial in near future was very bleak. After hearing the parties concerned, the court directed that the applicant be released on bail.

