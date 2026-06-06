Allahabad HC grants bail to rape-murder accused, slams poor forensic infra

The Allahabad high court granted bail to an accused in a rape and murder case with a “heavy heart and great pain” due to the lack of scientific evidence as it expressed serious concerns over the state’s forensic science laboratories (FSLs) infrastructure.

The HC allowed the bail application of one Manoj, accused in a rape and murder of 2025 committed in Etah district. (For Representation)

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The court said it expects from the state government that it will provide high-end machines and sufficient staff to the FSLs while directing the Registrar (compliance) of the high court to send copy of its order to the UP chief secretary for perusal of the chief minister.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal allowed the bail application of one Manoj, accused in a rape and murder of 2025 committed in Etah district, for the reason that FSL report does not show that the DNA found in the vaginal smear of the deceased belongs to the applicant because of insufficient generation of DNA profile.

A DNA profile (or DNA fingerprint) is a unique set of genetic markers extracted from a biological sample like blood, saliva, or hair to identify the person whose DNA was found in the sample.

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{{^usCountry}} “This Court has come across number of cases specially where the lady was murdered after committing the rape. In those cases, though vaginal swab and DNA sample of accused were also sent to FSL but in most of the cases, FSL report shows that because of incomplete generation of DNA profile, source of DNA found in the vaginal swab cannot be determined,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This Court has come across number of cases specially where the lady was murdered after committing the rape. In those cases, though vaginal swab and DNA sample of accused were also sent to FSL but in most of the cases, FSL report shows that because of incomplete generation of DNA profile, source of DNA found in the vaginal swab cannot be determined,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court, in its May 21 order, said, “...outdated machine as well as incomplete infrastructure in FSL is the main reason for non-generation of DNA profile and no one can be blamed except the State Government who has many other issues to consider, apart from the issue of providing basic infrastructure to FSL.”