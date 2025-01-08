Allahabad HC orders encroachment removal, urgent repairs at Chhota Imambara entry gates

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed local authorities and the district administration to remove unauthorised encroachments at the entry gates of Chhota Imambara. The order, issued on Tuesday, also called for immediate repair work at the historical monument. The ASI counsel acknowledged that some parts of Chhota Imambara, particularly the western gate and several walls, are in poor condition and require urgent repairs. (Sourced)

The order was passed by a division bench comprising justice AR Masoodi and justice Subhash Vidyarthi on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2013 by local lawyer Syed Mohammad Haider Rizvi, urging the protection of Lucknow’s historical monuments and the removal of encroachments. The court had previously issued several orders regarding this matter.

In response, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) counsel informed the court that repair work for the monument, particularly Chhota Imambara, is ongoing. However, the petitioner expressed concerns about the sufficiency of the maintenance efforts.

The ASI counsel acknowledged that some parts of Chhota Imambara, particularly the western gate and several walls, are in poor condition and require urgent repairs. He warned that without these repairs, there is a risk of collapse, potentially injuring visitors or personnel.

Given the urgency of the situation, the court allowed the ASI one week to submit a detailed repair plan for the eastern and western gates, as well as the collapsing walls, to ensure the necessary budgetary provisions are made for the repair work.

Additionally, the court stated that any contribution required from Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) should be considered for sanction to prevent further risks to life or property.

A report on the repair estimate should be submitted within two weeks, allowing for necessary orders and budgetary provisions to be made by the next hearing, scheduled for January 20, the court further directed.

‘Work already given to pvt agency’

An order issued by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on January 29, 2024, has granted permission to Lucknow Smart City Ltd for the restoration of the gates. Following the approval, the Smart City Ltd has engaged a private agency specialising in restoration for the conservation work. Dharmendra Mishra, director of the agency, confirmed, “We received the work order from Smart City this week and will begin the restoration as soon as possible.”