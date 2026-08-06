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Allahabad HC seeks Centre, UP govt’s reply on mechanism for pvt hospitals, clinics

The court sought details of medical facilities, including ventilators, in all UP districts from the state government

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 21:45:21 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday sought replies from the central and state governments on the implementation of regulatory laws for private hospitals and clinics across Uttar Pradesh.

The order was passed on a PIL petition filed by the NGO ‘We the People’ in 2016. (For Representation)
The order was passed on a PIL petition filed by the NGO ‘We the People’ in 2016. (For Representation)

The court also asked the state to disclose whether there is any regulatory mechanism for the functioning of private medical hospitals and clinics. On the court’s order, the additional chief secretary (ACS), medical education, health and family welfare department, appeared before it.

Additionally, the court sought details of medical facilities, including ventilators, in all UP districts from the state government. The court fixed the next hearing on September 21, with directions to present the information sought in the case via a supplementary affidavit.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the NGO ‘We the People’ in 2016 through its general secretary Prince Lenin. The PIL sought details of ventilators required in all government hospitals and medical universities in Lucknow. The petitioner also raised other treatment related issues.

 
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