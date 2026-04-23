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Allahabad HC stays land acquisition proceedings for schemes of UP's housing body

Allahabad HC stays land acquisition proceedings for schemes of UP's housing body

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:46 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the ongoing land acquisition proceedings being undertaken for various schemes of the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad in Ayodhya.

Allahabad HC stays land acquisition proceedings for schemes of UP's housing body

The court directed all parties, including the state government and district authorities, to maintain the status quo at the sites in question.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on Thursday.

A division bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the order on a batch of 11 writ petitions.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioners concluded their arguments.

However, when asked to respond, lawyers appearing for the housing and urban development department of the state government, the Ayodhya district magistrate and the UPAEVP expressed their inability to commence arguments on Wednesday.

Taking note of this, the bench observed that the matter has been pending for a long time and unwarranted adjournments would not be appropriate.

It directed that if the state or the housing body fails to advance arguments on the next date, they may file written submissions instead.

In view of this, the bench deemed it appropriate to stay the acquisition process initiated under notifications issued in 2020 and thereafter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC stays land acquisition proceedings for schemes of UP's housing body
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC stays land acquisition proceedings for schemes of UP's housing body
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