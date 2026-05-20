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Allahabad HC withdraws adverse remarks made against Lokayukta

Allahabad HC withdraws adverse remarks made against Lokayukta

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court has withdrawn the adverse remarks made against the Lokayukta in its March 16 order in connection with a case involving the alleged misuse of government funds.

Allahabad HC withdraws adverse remarks made against Lokayukta

The Lucknow bench of the court, in its order on Tuesday, also directed that the Lokayukta's name be deleted from the array of opposite parties and replaced with that of the Up-Lokayukta.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh on a public interest litigation matter filed by Mohammad Salim.

According to the petition, while posted in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gram Vikas Adhikari Ahmad Hasan had allegedly transferred 6,02,995 of government funds to the account of Class-4 employee Furqan Ali.

After an inquiry, Hasan was awarded departmental punishment on June 8, 2020, including the stoppage of an increment and an adverse entry in his service record.

The petitioner had contended that the minor punishment had emboldened the official and on April 10, 2023, he again transferred 95,94,015 of government funds to Ali's personal account.

After considering the submissions, the bench withdrew the remarks made in its earlier order. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 10.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC withdraws adverse remarks made against Lokayukta
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