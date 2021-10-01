Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad high court asks for fair investigation into torture of ex-soldier
lucknow news

Allahabad high court asks for fair investigation into torture of ex-soldier

The Allahabad high court also said harassment of a common man by public authorities is socially abhorring and legally impermissible
By Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj:
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Allahabad high court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate action in accordance with the law against the accused policemen. (FILE PHOTO)

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the UP police to ensure fair investigation in a matter of alleged humiliation and brutal torture of an ex-soldier of the Indian army by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Harassment of a common man by public authorities is socially abhorring and legally impermissible. It may harm him personally but the injury to society is far more grievous,” the court observed.

It directed the state government to take immediate action in accordance with the law against the accused policemen.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Resham Singh, an ex-soldier of the Indian army alleging humiliation and brutal torture by the Uttar Pradesh Police, a division bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Piyush Agrawal also directed the state government to conclude the investigation and departmental proceedings expeditiously, preferably within three months.

The petitioner alleged the incident took place on May 2 when he, along with his mother and two sisters, was going from Pilibhit to Lakhimpur Kheri and they were stopped by the police officials at around 9am. The police then asked for the papers of the car in which they were travelling.

RELATED STORIES

The police later took him and his mother and sisters to the police station without taking the assistance of any woman police officer, the petitioner alleged.

At the police station, the ex-soldier was tortured, the petitioner alleged. Thereafter, he lodged an FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AU to hold convocation function on Nov 8

Senior leaders leaving Congress ahead of UP polls

Kanpur realtor case: Netizens express outrage as accused cops still at large

KGMU first in India to have pathogen reduction technology
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP