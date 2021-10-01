Allahabad high court asks for fair investigation into torture of ex-soldier

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the UP police to ensure fair investigation in a matter of alleged humiliation and brutal torture of an ex-soldier of the Indian army by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Harassment of a common man by public authorities is socially abhorring and legally impermissible. It may harm him personally but the injury to society is far more grievous,” the court observed.

It directed the state government to take immediate action in accordance with the law against the accused policemen.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Resham Singh, an ex-soldier of the Indian army alleging humiliation and brutal torture by the Uttar Pradesh Police, a division bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Piyush Agrawal also directed the state government to conclude the investigation and departmental proceedings expeditiously, preferably within three months.

The petitioner alleged the incident took place on May 2 when he, along with his mother and two sisters, was going from Pilibhit to Lakhimpur Kheri and they were stopped by the police officials at around 9am. The police then asked for the papers of the car in which they were travelling.

The police later took him and his mother and sisters to the police station without taking the assistance of any woman police officer, the petitioner alleged.

At the police station, the ex-soldier was tortured, the petitioner alleged. Thereafter, he lodged an FIR.