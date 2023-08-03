What steps taken to control menace of coaching centres, HC asks UP govt and CBSE

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has asked the state government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it of steps taken by them to control the “menace” of coaching centres running on premises of schools across the state. The court directed the respondent authorities to file their reply within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case. (File Photo)

The bench comprising Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by one Manish Kumar Mishra seeking a direction to respondents to ensure strict compliance of UP Coaching Regulation Act, 2002. The petitioner had alleged that coaching centres were being run in private schools in the state.

According to the petitioner, he was a member of a trust known as ‘Janki Trust’, which is running a school affiliated to CBSE.

It was his grievance that in the vicinity of his institution, there were various institutions affiliated to CBSE and running coaching institutes on the premises of school/college buildings, which was contrary to the policy of CBSE as well as UP Coaching Regulation Act, 2002.

It was submitted by the petitioner’s counsel before court that he made several representations to the authorities concerned, but no action was taken in this regard.

On this, the court observed: “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, let response/counter be filed by the secretary of the department concerned as well as the secretary, CBSE, New Delhi also apprising the steps being taken across the state for controlling such menace.”

