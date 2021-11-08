Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad high court CJ accorded warm welcome at Lucknow bench
Allahabad high court CJ accorded warm welcome at Lucknow bench

Chief Justice, Allahabad high court, Justice Rajesh Bindal was accorded a warm welcome by full bench at Lucknow the bench of the high court on his arrival here for the first time on Monday
In his address, the Allahabad high court CJ assured not to differentiate between Bar and Bench (For Representation)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief Justice, Allahabad high court, Justice Rajesh Bindal was accorded a warm welcome by full bench at Lucknow the bench of the high court on his arrival here for the first time on Monday.

In the welcome ceremony, judges of the high court, senior lawyers, members of the Awadh Bar Association of the Lucknow high court and officers of the high court registry were present. The central and the state governments were represented by their counsel. Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Among others who expressed their views included senior judge of the Lucknow high court Justice Ramesh Sinha; state advocate general Raghvendra Singh; assistant solicitor general of India SB Pandey and president, Awadh Bar Association, Rakesh Chaudhary.

“In his address, the chief justice assured not to differentiate between Bar and Bench. He also assured to consult Bar on important issues,” said Rakesh Chaudhary, president, Awadh Bar Association.

In his address, Chaudhary said: “At the outset, I welcome Hon’ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, the Chief Justice of this Hon’ble High Court at his Lordship’s first sitting to the Lucknow seat of the high court.”

“I must also congratulate his Lordship on behalf of the Oudh Bar Association and on my own behalf on his appointment as the Chief Justice of this Hon’ble High Court, the largest high court in the country not only in terms of strength but also in terms of infrastructure,” added Chaudhary. The Awadh Bar Association hosted the welcome ceremony.

Monday, November 08, 2021
