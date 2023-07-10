Allahabad high court dismisses plea for disposal of application for scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah premises

The Allahabad high court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, which requested the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Eidgah premises first before deciding on the objections raised against the suit by the opposite parties, namely the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board. The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah issue pertains to Mathura. (FILE PHOTO)

Justice Jayant Banerji of the Allahabad high court dismissed the writ petition filed by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust through its president Ashutosh Pandey after hearing the counsel for the petitioner, Suresh Kumar Maurya, and counsel for the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Punit Kumar Gupta.

Earlier, the petitioners had filed a suit before the Mathura civil judge in January 2023 along with a map and a request to protect its interests as well as their constitutional rights.

It was further requested that Krishna Janmabhoomi be restored at the place where the Shahi Masjid Eidgah exists.

The management committee of the Shahi Masjid Eidgah and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed their objections regarding the maintainability of the aforesaid suit. They said the suit is barred by Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that the nature of any place of worship cannot be altered as existed on August 15, 1947.

