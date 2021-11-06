Allahabad high court for expeditious examination of viscera samples to avoid delay in investigation

The Allahabad high court has taken a serious note of delay in submission of viscera reports affecting investigation of criminal cases. The court directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), and the secretary (home) of the state government to take up this issue for expeditious examination of viscera samples to help the investigating agencies so that it does not become an impediment before the courts in deciding matters.

The Allahabad high court was hearing a bail application filed by one Tahir Khan of Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Samit Gopal observed, “The examination of viscera is also an integral part of investigation which may provide a link regarding the cause of death or give a lead in the matter. In so far as the offence is concerned, the delay in examination of viscera and due to the same being wanting, the investigating agency forwards reports under the criminal procedure code before the court concerned, on which the courts take cognizance and proceed with the matter and then at some stage the report of viscera is supplemented as document of investigation. In totality of circumstances, investigation remains lacking in the event of non-receipt of report of chemical examiner.”

“The delay in examination of viscera is seen not only in this case, but in many other cases. Result is thus that the opinion of the investigating officer is lacking in so far as the opinion of experts with regards to viscera is concerned. It is observed that there is no method evolved till date for speedy analysis of viscera so that the investigation may be completed in one go and a report may be filed after its conclusion in whatsoever nature it may be,” observed the Allahabad high court.

Fixing November 11, 2021 as the next date of hearing, the court directed the additional government advocate (AGA) to communicate this order to the officers concerned for its compliance and necessary action.

A viscera report is prepared to determine the cause of death in suspicious circumstances, where autopsies are inconclusive. A viscera examination tests the internal organs to rule out poisoning or any other abnormality in cases of suspicious death.