Allahabad Univ reverses decision after protests, final year UG exams in online mode now

Just a day after announcing to conduct exams of undergraduate (UG) courses in offline mode while turning down protesting students’ demand for online exams, the Allahabad University (AU) administration overturned its decision on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In view of the protest against decision of the university given as per recommendations of the high-power committee formed over the issue, some students protested today (Friday) and sprinkled kerosene on themselves. In view of this unfortunate situation, it has been decided in an urgent meeting of the university administration held under vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava that following a request of the district administration to reconsider the move, it has been decided that all students of the second year of UG courses will be promoted and the examination of the students of the third year will be taken in an online mode. The details of the online exams will be given later,” said AU’s public relations officer prof Jaya Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move came following a major protest by upset students against AU administration’s decision to conduct the final exams in an offline mode only. Large number of students protested near the vice chancellor’s office for hours together to press for their demand.

Things took an ugly turn when a few of the protesting students sprinkled kerosene and diesel on themselves which led to commotion. However, fellow protesters and the officials of the district police deployed at the spot prevented any untoward incident from taking place. The police officials persuaded the protesting students and appealed to them to not indulge in such extreme steps.

The entire Arts faculty campus was fortified with heavy deployment of police force which included senior officials of the district police, SDM rank officials from the district administration, PAC jawans and even a fire tender.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unrest on the campus started last month against the decision of the AU administration to hold final exams in an offline mode. AU authorities had decided that the final exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held in an offline mode. Following the decision, the Arts faculty witnessed heavy protests by a large group of students led by student leaders.

They demanded that since the classes, throughout the present academic session, were held in an online mode because of pandemic, the exams should also be held in the same way. After the protests, which lasted around 20 days, the AU authorities constituted a high-powered committee to look into the matter. The committee then invited suggestions from the students over the issue by March 10. After getting the feedback from the students, the committee gave its recommendations to the VC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}