Allahabad University gets 61 new teachers in three depts
Three departments at Allahabad University (AU) got a new lease of life with the university’s Executive Council giving its approval to the appointment of 61 selected new teachers in these departments on Monday.
The approval was given in an emergency online meeting of the Executive Council during which the sealed envelopes containing names of the selected teachers and recommendations of the selection committees that interviewed them were opened. Approval was given to the names of candidates selected in interviews for 61 vacant teaching positions. The interviews were held between June 2022 and July 2022 in three departments during a meeting that was chaired by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.
The teachers who would soon be joining AU include three associate professors and 29 assistant professors in chemistry department, four assistant professors in visual arts department besides two professors, five associate professors and 18 assistant professors in physics department.
It is after 28 years that the AU’s chemistry department has got any new regular teacher. “Several among the selected candidates have completed their education from IITs and NITs and have received Ramanujan and Humboldt fellowships which are considered among the top in the world.
“Several of the selected candidates come from top institutions of the United States, Germany, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Ireland, France and the UK and are working in emerging areas of research and their respective fields,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor.
“The AU vice-chancellor has paved way for giving a new direction to the university which is facing a shortage of teachers by making 164 appointments in 14 subjects so far in the last seven months,” she added.
AU officials said appointments against one vacant post of associate professor of physics department, three posts of professors and one post each of an associate professors and one post of assistant professor in chemistry department could not be made for lack of suitable candidates even as the envelope of the selected name for one unreserved post of associate professor in chemistry department will be opened only after the order of the Allahabad high court.
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
