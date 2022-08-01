Allahabad University gets 61 new teachers in three depts

Three departments at Allahabad University (AU) got a new lease of life with the university’s Executive Council giving its approval to the appointment of 61 selected new teachers in these departments on Monday.

The approval was given in an emergency online meeting of the Executive Council during which the sealed envelopes containing names of the selected teachers and recommendations of the selection committees that interviewed them were opened. Approval was given to the names of candidates selected in interviews for 61 vacant teaching positions. The interviews were held between June 2022 and July 2022 in three departments during a meeting that was chaired by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.

The teachers who would soon be joining AU include three associate professors and 29 assistant professors in chemistry department, four assistant professors in visual arts department besides two professors, five associate professors and 18 assistant professors in physics department.

It is after 28 years that the AU’s chemistry department has got any new regular teacher. “Several among the selected candidates have completed their education from IITs and NITs and have received Ramanujan and Humboldt fellowships which are considered among the top in the world.

“Several of the selected candidates come from top institutions of the United States, Germany, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Ireland, France and the UK and are working in emerging areas of research and their respective fields,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor.

“The AU vice-chancellor has paved way for giving a new direction to the university which is facing a shortage of teachers by making 164 appointments in 14 subjects so far in the last seven months,” she added.

AU officials said appointments against one vacant post of associate professor of physics department, three posts of professors and one post each of an associate professors and one post of assistant professor in chemistry department could not be made for lack of suitable candidates even as the envelope of the selected name for one unreserved post of associate professor in chemistry department will be opened only after the order of the Allahabad high court.