Allahabad University making rapid strides towards e-office functioning

The Allahabad University (AU) is making rapid strides towards shifting the entire working to e-office in the coming days. Vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava had envisaged to convert the present office into e-office soon after she took charge.

After various stages of preparations and multiple training given to staff, preparations are being completed to give the project a final shape, say university officials in the know about it. The office of the university will operate with two features, they add.

“First will be an e-filing system in which all the files will be in electronic form. Right from where the file will be created, all the approval and payment related work will be done in electronic form passing through every officer or employee. For this, the university has made preparations to build a secure data centre. Data security has been arranged so that there is no tampering with the data available in the data centre. Simultaneously, backing up of the data will be done securely at a remote centre,” said AU public relations officer prof Jaya Kapoor on Tuesday.

Secondly, AU has also made preparations to come on the union ministry of education’s Samarth ERP (enterprise resource planning) system. “At present, AU nodal officer and other connected people are taking online training of Samarth which will be completed this week. This is followed by various university functions such as research project management, knowledge management, programme management, academic management, evaluation and grading, grievance management, alumni portal, training and placement, library integration, leave management, legal case management, budget and accounts,” she said.

“And many other essential services can also be done through electronically enabled ERP. At present the recruitment management system of the University is also working on Samarth ERP,” said prof Kapoor.

“Samarth Project” is a dream project of union education ministry. It aims to be an open source, open standard, efficient, robust, secure, scalable and evolutionary process automation engine for universities and higher education institutions. Samarth e-governance suite software is being provided as a cloud-based service to public funded central universities and select higher education institutions.

The Samarth project has more than 30 modules which are suitable for use in day-to-day activities of higher education institutions. At present, the application forms for the central university common entrance test are also being taken through Samarth only.