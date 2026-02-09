Allahabd HC seeks time-bound fund release mechanism for juvenile homes

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has stepped in to address delays in financial assistance to juvenile homes run by NGOs for specially-abled children, directing the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure a time-bound release of funds in two instalments. At present, funds are being released in seven instalments. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (File photo)

Pushpendra Singh, deputy director, Directorate of Women and Child Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, told the court that five NGOs in the state are receiving funds to run Juvenile Homes for specially-abled children. These include Gramin Vikas Samiti in Gonda, Drishti Samajik Sansthan in Lucknow, and three other organisations. He said the institutions receive ₹4,000 per child every month.

The ministry of women and child welfare of the Union government contributes 60% of the total amount, while the remaining share is provided by the state government through its women and child welfare department. As per the provision, the amount is to be disbursed in two instalments covering three months and nine months.

However, amicus curiae advocate Apoorva Tewari, appointed by the Lucknow high court, informed the court during the hearing on February 4, 2026, that funds were being released in seven instalments instead of the prescribed two.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Anoop Gupta in 2008. The petition raises issues related to the welfare of children living in children’s homes in the state and seeks timely financial support for organisations running these institutions.

The plea states that delays in the release of funds affect the functioning of juvenile homes.

During the hearing, Pushpendra Singh said the Centre’s share of funds had been received and would be released to the juvenile homes run by Drishti Social Institute and Gramin Vikas Samiti in Gonda. He added that the remaining corpus for Drishti Social Institute would be released within 15 days.

The HC has fixed March 12 as the next date of hearing.