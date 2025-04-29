Alliance partners to contest UP elections under aegis of SP, says Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the India Alliance remains intact in Uttar Pradesh and its partners will contest assembly elections in the state under the aegis of his party in 2027. The SP also alleged that the BJP government had ruined the education system and political interference had increased in the current regime. (File Photo)

“The BJP has adopted all the tricks of dishonesty in earlier elections - rigging in the voter list, getting votes cut, getting votes deleted, discrimination in the posting of officers. But in the 2027 UP assembly elections, these tricks will not work. The SP has defeated BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Whoever wins the LS polls in UP, his government is formed in the state,” Yadav said speaking at an event in Lucknow.

He said, “India Alliance is intact in UP. The election will be fought under the leadership of the party which is strong in whichever state. This was the basis for forming the alliance. SP is a big party in UP and we will take the alliance partners along.”

Yadav criticised the BJP-led government over the Pahalgam terror attack with pointed questions on the alleged lack of security for tourists. He also accused the government of prioritising VIP protection over public safety.

He said: “The incident in Pahalgam happened due to security lapse...there was an intelligence failure. The injured did not get any help for one and a half hours after the incident. The families of tourists killed in the attack should get justice. The entire country stands with the central government in this matter.”

“Terrorism has no caste or religion. This incident has caused loss to the country as well as Kashmir. The question is who is negligent in this matter,” he asked.

The SP also alleged that the BJP government had ruined the education system and political interference had increased in the current regime. “The BJP government has ruined the education system... there political interference in appointments and standards were compromised in the construction of expressways. Road safety standards were not met,” he added.

SP’s statewide protest on May 1

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government in UP over the attack on SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman by Karni Sena members, saying the attack was a challenge to those who claimed zero tolerance towards crime.

Party members announced a state-wide protest against the attack on Suman at all district headquarters on May 1, where they will submit a memorandum addressed to the President.

“Law and order is being openly flouted in the state. Ramji Lal Suman and Dalit brothers are facing injustice under the BJP government,” said Yadav.