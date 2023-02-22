Allotment of 72 plots to MSME minister cancelled

KANPUR The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the allotment of 72 plots to MSME minister Rakesh Sachan in Fatehpur 11 years ago during the Samajwadi Party rule when he was SP MP from the district. A resolution to this effect was adopted and unanimously approved at the district Udyog Bandhu meeting here.

Nine of the 10 members of Udyog Bandhu attended the special meeting. General manager (industries) Ajinesh Kumar Singh mooted the resolution for the cancellation of the allotments to Sachan, his NGOs ‘Abhinav Seva Sansthan’ and ‘Seema Shikshan Sansthan’ in 2012-2013.

The plots would be allotted again to the eligible people and the department would ensure that the land is used for the purpose it has been sought for, said Singh.

The allotments were found when the industries and MSME department looked for vacant land in industrial estates across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Global Investors Summit.

A body of entrepreneurs, Laghu Udyog Bharti, which supports small businesses, had on February 11 complained to the government about the allotment of plots to Sachan. Satyendra Singh, president of this body, said the cancellation was welcome and the land be given to the worthy entrepreneurs. “Industrialisation of Fatehpur, which is one of most backward districts, should be a priority,” he added.

Sachan, on his part had, said the land was allotted to him and the NGOs for setting up educational institutions in line with the government policy. “The schools were not established as the area was not developed and industries were not coming. I have returned the plots formally to the industries and MSME department,” he said.

But he did not reply as to why he and his NGOs did not deposit 10% of total cost as minimum allotment fee.