Ambedkar Jayanti: Main parties in Uttar Pradesh pay glowing tributes on birth anniversary

The main political parties held programmes in various districts of Uttar Pradesh to pay tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti) on Thursday.

The parties and organisations that paid tribute to Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh included the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhim Army. The BJP, the SP and the BSP leaders highlighted the various schemes launched by their respective governments for the empowerment of weaker sections and fulfilment of Ambedkar’s ideals.

They used the occasion to accuse the rival parties of allegedly ignoring the ideals of Ambedkar.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tribute to the Ambedkar statue near Hazratganj crossing.

Later, he spoke at a programme organised at the Ambedkar Mahasabha.

“Ambedkar enshrined the spirit of equality, justice and fraternity in the Constitution. Today, India is moving ahead as the world’s largest democracy. To realise Ambedkar’s dreams, the BJP government has provided houses, electricity and education to the weaker sections of the society,” he said.

The BJP, which is observing Ambedkar Jayanti as Samrasta Diwas, organised seminars, sanitisation campaign , blood donation drives and health camps at community health centres and primary health centres across the state.

Senior BJP leaders participated in the programmes in 75 districts.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati paid tribute to Ambedkar at the party’s state unit office. BSP workers participated in the rallies at the divisional headquarters. A large number of BSP workers also assembled at the Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The country is indebted and grateful for his historical contribution toward the welfare of weaker section and working class. The rival parties ignored the ideals and messages of Ambedkar. Due to casteist mentality, the rival parties’ governments committed atrocities on the weaker sections. The BSP will continue to fight for their rights.”

The Samajwadi Party organised programmes in all the districts. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav attended a programme in Mainpuri.

Addressing the party workers, Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will continue its fight for the social justice.

“The SP government had launched several schemes and projects for the empowerment of the weaker section. The party workers should spread the message of equality for harmony in the society. The SP government worked for the welfare of all without any discrimination,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) observed Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as the Constitution protection day. AAP’s outgoing state chief Sabhajit Singh said the party’s government in Delhi is providing quality education to children enrolled in the schools to realise Ambedkar’s dream.

He was speaking at a programme organised in the party’s state unit office.

The Congress held programmes at its party offices in various districts to pay tribute to Ambedkar.

Bhim Army workers assembled in front of Ambedkar statues in various districts to pay floral tribute to the key architect of the Indian constitution.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said the party will continue its fight for social justice and work to spread the message of Ambedkar.

