Ambulances, Airlifts, Aid: Lko-Knp e-way to offer ‘Golden Hour’ trauma centres

Midway between the speeding lanes of the upcoming Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, two identical buildings are taking shape, not toll plazas or rest stops, but trauma centres, equipped with emergency beds, diagnostic labs, and rooftop helipads. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, an expressway will have twin medical hubs stationed at its heart, ready to respond within minutes to road crashes on a corridor where vehicles will clock 120 kmph. The 63-kilometre greenfield expressway, connecting the state capital to the industrial hub of Kanpur, is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 63-kilometre greenfield expressway, connecting the state capital to the industrial hub of Kanpur, is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Officials confirmed that two trauma centres, one on either side of the highway near Padri Khurd, will be operational when the expressway opens later this year.

Each centre will have 10 emergency beds, a minor operation theatre, and facilities for X-ray, diagnostics, and physiotherapy. The medical team will include surgeons, physicians, nurses, and trained paramedics. A helipad at the site will facilitate the airlifting of patients in critical condition to higher medical centres.

“The idea is not just to provide treatment, but to ensure that it begins within minutes of the accident,” said a senior NHAI official. The centres are being developed with a focus on the ‘golden hour’, the first 60 minutes after a traumatic injury when immediate care can make the difference between life and death.

With a design speed of 120 kmph, the expressway is expected to witness high-speed movement. To ensure timely intervention in case of accidents, the trauma facilities will serve only the expressway’s commuters. Once stabilised, patients may be shifted to larger hospitals nearby.

Colonel Sharad Singh, project director, NHAI, said that the trauma centres would cater specifically to commuters using the controlled-access expressway. “Due to the speed limit and volume of traffic, the risk is higher. These centres are being set up to address such emergencies swiftly,” he said.

Apart from emergency beds and diagnostics, ambulance services will also be stationed around the clock. “A dedicated team will be on standby to reach the accident site in minutes,” Singh added.

The initiative follows a directive from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had called for emergency stabilisation centres at every 50-kilometre stretch along major expressways. The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was identified as a priority due to its high vehicular load and daily commuter volume.

Dr OP Sanjeev of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said, “This marks a shift in how we design highways, not just for speed and reach, but for safety and survivability. Globally, expressways include such infrastructure. India needs more of it.”