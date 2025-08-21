Amethi: Man hacks sister-in-law, nephew to death over land dispute

A 36-year-old man allegedly hacked his widowed sister-in-law and her 20-year-old son to death with an axe following a long-standing land dispute in Amethi. The incident took place in Rudauli village under Musafirkhana police station limits around 11 am on Thursday, officials said. According to family members, the killings were a fallout of an old dispute over 1.5 bigha of agricultural land. (Sourced)

As per reports, the victims -- identified as Ramawati (45) and her son Akash Maurya -- were chased in a field and attacked with an axe allegedly by the accused, Ramraj. Both were found lying in a pool of blood and declared dead at a hospital, officials said.

Superintendent of police, Amethi, Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that a case has been registered against four accused based on the bereaved family’s complaint.

“The prime accused, Ramraj, is absconding along with his family. Multiple teams have been formed to track them down, and they will be arrested soon,” she said.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while security was stepped up in the village to prevent further unrest. According to police, the accused was convinced that Akash mixed pesticides in the field to reduce the yield.

According to family members, the killings were a fallout of an old dispute over 1.5 bigha of agricultural land. Barely an hour before the incident, Ramawati reportedly called the village head’s brother, pleading, “They are going to kill us. Please get my complaint filed at the police station.”

Akash, who lived with his mother after his father’s death a decade ago, was tending to their farmland when Ramraj, accompanied by his family members, allegedly attacked him with an axe and sticks. Eyewitnesses said that as Ramawati tried to intervene, both were chased across the field and hacked.

Akash’s elder brother Vikram, who works in Ludhiana, Punjab, was not in town at the time of the incident.

“Ramraj killed my sister and nephew over a land dispute,” Ramawati’s brother Jagram alleged.

Family members alleged that five years ago, Ramraj assaulted Ramawati, leaving her with head injuries. Though a police complaint was filed, the matter was later settled through a village panchayat, they said.