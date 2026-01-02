Amid cold wave, CM Yogi orders closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh till Jan 5

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 5 due to a severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh. The order applies to all ICSE, CBSE and UP Board schools across the state, a spokesperson said on Friday. The CM said safety of children is paramount during the cold wave and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated (HT file)

The chief minister said the safety of children is paramount during the cold wave and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, according to a press release. Adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be ensured at public places in all districts, Yogi said and issued special instructions to officials regarding the operation of night shelters.

The state government is committed to ensuring that no poor or needy person suffers during the ongoing severe cold weather. All necessary facilities, including bedding, blankets and cleanliness, must be ensured at all night shelters, he said, adding that the officials must ensure that the needy receive relief material and shelter in a timely manner.

Asserting that no person in the state should be forced to sleep in the open in this cold, he said that adequate funds have been released to all districts for blanket distribution, operation of night shelters and arrangements for bonfires. The CM directed top officials of the government and administration to remain mobile in the field to personally assess the ground situation.