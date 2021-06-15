Amid demand for cancellation, AKTU final year exam schedule out

The examination for the final year students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will be held from July 20 to August 7, said Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. AKTU announced the tentative examination schedule for all the disciplines of the final year on Monday.

“The technical education department in its guidelines to the vice-chancellors of three technical universities has suggested a mock test to help students prepare for the online exam which will be multiple choice based,” according to a letter issued by Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, special secretary of the state government.

The department has issued guidelines to the technical universities to procure software required to conduct online examination through the GeM portal that has been approved by the government, the letter reads.

The administrations of the universities have also been asked to help students to get accustomed to the new software by conducting mock exams ahead of the final semester exam. Students can give the exam from home or anywhere at their convenience, said secretary technical education, Alok Kumar.

He said it was decided to keep the exams only objective type and appearing in exams is in the interest of the career of students.

He further added, “Today we discussed with the director of technical education, joint directors and nodal principal of all district polytechnics regarding completion of syllabus within next five weeks. The classes will be held on weekends also. If the need arises, extra classes will be taken in the evening.”

The technical education department on Monday sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of three technical universities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur and MMMUT, Gorakhpur- directing them to conduct final semester examinations in online mode between July 15 to 22 and remaining semester exams between July 23 to 31 as recommended by a five-member committee formed by the department.

The vice-chancellor of AKTU, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, “We are all gearing up for conducting online exams for final year students.” He said, “I am very sure students will prepare well for the exam.”

Students demand cancellation of examinations

Meanwhile, even before the exam schedule was announced by the university administration, a large number of students of AKTU jointly raised their voice, on Twitter, demanding the cancellation of examinations and promoting students to the next level. They asserted that appearing in the online test is next to impossible owing to the poor internet connectivity especially in the rural areas.

Anshul Kumar, a student said, “There is a huge network problem at our place. I was unable to attend online classes properly. In these circumstances, it is nearly impossible to appear in the online examinations.”

Priya Chaudhary’ tweet reads, “For solving the objective question paper, in-depth knowledge is a must. But in a short time, it is not possible. Hence it is unfair to conduct the examination in this situation.”

Another student Ajay Singh is now demanding the university to return the examination fees. He said as there is no offline exam then the university should return their fee.