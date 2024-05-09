Amid digital campaigning, big venues awaiting mega rallies in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Sthal, renowned for its immense capacity to host large crowds during political events, has not been booked for any major political rallies this election season. Spanning 163.77 acres, with a rally space of nearly 60 acres, it can accommodate up to 5,00,000 people, with an additional spillover capacity for 1,00,000 more. As the election campaigns progress, political observers are keenly watching whether parties will eventually return to this landmark venue for their major rallies. (Sourced)

The ground, boasting a 35% green cover, includes a large rally area, a dormitory, administrative building, make-shift tents, four parking lots, and VVIP guest rooms.

Despite its strategic location and ample facilities, the rally ground has remained largely silent this season, which was not the case in previous election as parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held massive rallies in 2012 and 2013, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a grand rally in 2014 and 2017 at this venue. Since then, there have been no major political mega rallies, aside from a few smaller ones.

With no bookings in sight, the iconic rally ground has now become the centre of PAC and poll-related exercises, being used for storage of EVMs and counting of votes. As the election campaigns progress, political observers are keenly watching whether parties will eventually return to this landmark venue for their major rallies.

VC LDA Indramani Tripathi said, “We will be happy to give the rally ground for political rallies as the ground was developed for this sole purpose.”

This year, instead of grand gatherings with bustling crowds, political parties have opted for small nukkad meetings, road shows, and virtual platforms to connect with voters. Social media, live-streamed events, and targeted digital campaigns have become the new norm. These digital avenues allow politicians to reach a broader audience without the logistical challenges and expenses associated with organizing large rallies.

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, Ashutosh Varma, said, “A candidate is allowed to spend only ₹95 lakhs in campaigning, so organising big rallies is very difficult.”

Head of the political science department at Lucknow University, Professor Manuka Khanna said, “The shift from big political rallies at venues like Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Sthal towards virtual campaigning has various reasons. One contributing factor is the sheer cost of organising a large-scale rally. In addition to the expense of renting the venue, parties must consider transportation, security, accommodation, and various other logistical needs. Virtual platforms offer a more cost-effective alternative, allowing parties to focus their resources on reaching voters through social media campaigns and targeted advertising.”

“Another factor is the changing demographics of the electorate. Younger voters, who are more tech-savvy, tend to engage with political content online rather than attending physical events,” she said.

Political analysts said that parties were opting for smaller, more localised events or virtual campaigning, reducing the need for large-scale rallies at traditional venues like the Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Sthal.