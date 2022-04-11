Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
“We got a call from a green grocer complaining about the theft of lemons, onions and garlic,” said Umesh Singh Solanki, inspector of Tilhar police station.
According to the police, the incident was reported by green grocer Manoj Kashyap on Monday. The alleged theft took place after he stored the vegetables in a warehouse after closing his shop at Bajariya Sabzi Mandi on Sunday night.
Kashyap, resident of Bahadurganj Mohalla, informed the police 60kg lemons, 48kg onions and 38 kg garlic were missing from the warehouse and the lock of the premises was found open. Some other belongings too were missing from the warehouse, he said.
Solanki mentioned the skyrocketing prices of vegetables as a possible reason for the theft. Lemon is currently priced at around ₹280 per kg.
Solanki also said the shop owner is yet to file a formal police complaint in the matter.
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
