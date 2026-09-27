Amid SIR row, Yogi says Congress conspiring to weaken democracy for political gain

Attacking the Opposition amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Congress has been part of every conspiracy to harm constitutional institutions and weaken democratic values for political self-interest.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

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Interacting with journalists at his official residence, the chief minister said the actions and rhetoric of the main Opposition party and its UPA allies were irresponsible and detrimental to democratic values.

“They have spread misconceptions regarding SIR. This is not the first time. SIRs were carried out in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66 and 2003, mostly under Congress governments. The uproar by the Congress, SP and the RJD over the current exercise is extremely unfortunate,” Adityanath said.He said the Congress, which ruled the country for the longest period, is continuously putting the Election Commission in the dock.

”If the SP, Congress and RJD win, it is their achievement. If people reject them due to corruption, financial misconduct, flawed policies and anarchic activities, they blame the Election Commission and EVMs. They should introspect over childish statements,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said the Opposition has the habit of attacking every constitutional body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said the Opposition has the habit of attacking every constitutional body. {{/usCountry}}

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”Rahul Gandhi questioned the impartiality of India’s judiciary in Cambridge. When CAG gave its observations on Rafale in 2019, the Congress raised questions on that too. The Congress formed governments at Centre and in states through elections held using EVMs. Now, calling the same EVMs a black box and questioning the world’s largest democracy is unfortunate,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress has no faith in constitutional values, the chief minister said, “On June 25, 1975 it committed the sin of strangling the Constitution. Its governments unethically toppled several duly elected governments of opposition. Through corrupt practices, it compromised internal and external security.”

”Questioning the valour of soldiers during the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor is not patriotism. The Congress and its allies are indulging in the same irresponsible behaviour now,” he added.

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The EC has already given clear directions, any voter left out is free to file Form-6 till one day before nomination, the chief minister said. He also said the Supreme Court has upheld the EC’s action on Form-6, adding that all three election commissioners clarified the position before the media.

”Despite that, putting EC, CEC and every constitutional institution in dock, defaming India globally and trying to weaken the world’s largest democracy is shocking. There is no place for violence, vandalism and malicious propaganda in democracy. The Congress and its allies should control irresponsible actions and apologise to the public and constitutional institutions,” he said.