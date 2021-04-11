Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, UP closes schools for Classes 1 to 12 till Apr 30

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced all government and private schools for Classes 1 to 12 along with coaching centres will remain closed till April 30. The decision was taken due to the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. The state government said exams will be conducted according to schedule and that all teaching and non-teaching staff will continue attending their respective institutions.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases on Saturday when the state recorded 12,787 fresh infections, which took its tally to caseload to 676,739. The state capital of Lucknow also reported a record rise in cases as 4059 new cases to the state’s active Covid-19 case tally to 102,963.

Uttar Pradesh joins Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which have ordered schools to be closed for most of April amid rising Covid-19 cases. All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed until April 21, the state government announced on Friday. Madhya Pradesh also ordered the closure of schools till April 15 but is likely to extend the date as several districts will remain under lockdown till April 22 as the state witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Rajasthan government suspended schools for Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to April 19 and also suspended classes in colleges barring only final-year students, who will be allowed to take practical exams following prior approval from their parents. Schools were closed in Chhattisgarh on March 22 and the government has not conveyed any date for the reopening of the schools.

The Jharkhand government closed schools allowing only online classes but permitted students of Class 10 and 12 to attend classes after receiving prior permission from their parents. The Bihar government on Friday ordered the closure of schools because of the surge in the cases of Covid-19 as chief minister Nitish Kumar deferred opening them until April 18. The Haryana government has closed schools till April 30 for students till Class 8. The Delhi government also ordered all schools to be shut due to a rise in Covid-19 cases until further orders.