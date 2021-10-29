Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow today, to finalise blue print of party’s Mission 2022

LUCKNOW: Union home minister Amit Shah would launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) membership campaign and flag off the party’s campaign vehicles before going into a day-long huddle with senior leaders, former lawmakers and 2019 Lok Sabha poll in charges in Lucknow on Friday.

Shah, who was the UP BJP in-charge in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 UP elections when the party scripted a miraculous turnaround, is scheduled to spend Friday night possibly at the BJP’s state headquarters in Lucknow that too was refurbished under his watch.

Soon after arriving in the state capital, Shah will launch the membership campaign from Defence Expo grounds, Vrindavan Yojana and is set to address Shakti Kendra in charges of Awadh region.

“He would also flag off LED campaign vehicles for 2022 UP polls,” party’s co-media in-charge Abhay Pratap Singh said.

After that, he is scheduled to visit the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan where he would hold meetings, consulting Lok Sabha in charges in 2019 general election when the party won 64 out of 80 seats in the state.

The BJP had won these seats despite an alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)—the reason why meeting with 2019 Lok Sabha in-charges was listed prominently in Shah’s Friday itinerary, party leaders indicated.

There are expectations that BJP might deny tickets to several of its sitting lawmakers in UP and party leaders indicated that during his meetings, Shah would also clear the air on the subject.

“The LS poll in charges would have an in-depth view of things. They have on-the-ground estimate of how we did well despite a tough caste arithmetic that the coming together of SP-BSP presented before us in 2019 LS polls. That’s why his meeting with them would be important because he would surely base his campaign strategy, either wholly or in part, on the basis of his meetings with them,” a BJP leader said.

BJP’s election panel chief Dharmendra Pradhan, state chief Swatantra Dev, general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal and UP incharge Radha Mohan Singh among others, would be present in the meetings.

Poll in charges for each assembly segment in 2022 UP polls are also scheduled to meet Shah.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold meetings with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers. Asked about his agenda on Saturday, BJP leaders said that it was still not finalized.