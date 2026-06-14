Amroha: Father, daughter killed; several injured in chain-reaction crash on Ganga e-way

A father and his 22-year-old daughter were killed and more than a dozen people injured in a chain-reaction accident on the Ganga Expressway in Amroha district early Sunday after an overturned vehicle was hit by a speeding Tempo Traveller, police said.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The deceased were identified as Laxman Singh, 65, and his daughter Ashu, residents of Dhakoli in Punjab’s Mohali district. The family was returning to Chandigarh after Ashu underwent treatment at Manona Dham when the accident occurred in the Saidangali police station area.

Circle officer (CO) Pankaj Tyagi said the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination. He said treatment of the injured was underway and further legal action would be taken based on a complaint submitted by the victims’ family members.

According to police, the family was travelling in a Magic vehicle driven by Deepak, Laxman Singh’s elder son. As the vehicle reached the expressway, a stray dog allegedly came onto the road. In an attempt to avoid the animal, Deepak reportedly swerved the vehicle but lost control, causing it to overturn.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. They broke the vehicle’s windows to pull out passengers trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. They broke the vehicle’s windows to pull out passengers trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

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While the rescue operation was underway, a speeding Tempo Traveller approaching from behind allegedly rammed into people gathered near the accident site. The impact triggered collisions involving three more vehicles, turning the stretch of the expressway into a scene of chaos.

Witnesses said panic spread as injured passengers and rescuers scrambled for safety, prompting more residents from nearby areas to join the rescue efforts.

Laxman Singh and Ashu died on the spot. More than a dozen people were injured in the incident, including Sarita, 45, Deepak, 38, Deepika, 30, Rahul, 30, Pari, 5, Naitik, 3, and Khushpreet, 4.

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Police and emergency response teams reached the spot shortly after receiving information and shifted the injured to a Community Health Centre. After primary treatment, Sarita was referred to a higher medical facility due to the seriousness of her condition.