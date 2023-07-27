AMU dept is nodal centre for ISRO-START programme

Aligarh ::: The Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been designated as the nodal centre for the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) programme.

The primary objective of the ISRO-START programme is to nurture and produce skilled human resources in the field of space science and technology. (Pic for representation)

Public relation office of Aligarh Muslim University, through press issued informed that the START programme was an innovative online training initiative by ISRO, aimed at introducing undergraduate and postgraduate science and technology students to the fascinating world of space science and technology.

“The programme will be conducted by experienced ISRO scientists, offering in-depth knowledge across diverse space science domains, including astronomy, planetary sciences, heliophysics, atmospheric sciences, microgravity-related studies and space technology,” stated the release.

Dr Haris Hasan Khan, chairman of the department and coordinator of the ISRO-START nodal centre said that this collaboration promised to pave the way for a new generation of space enthusiasts and experts who would contribute significantly to India’s advancement in space science and technology.

and by broadening the user base of space exploration mission data, this initiative sought to create a thriving ecosystem that encouraged active student participation in space research, he added.

