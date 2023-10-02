AMU staff, students take part in cleanliness drive

Aligarh Vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Prof Mohammad Gulrez urged the people to take part in Sunday’s national drive, “Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva 2023” and give their best to make the country one of the cleanest country in the world. He said this would not only help transform India into a green and clean country according to the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.

The cleaning drive was undertaken at several places on and around the AMU campus. (Pic for representation)

Prof Gulrez, who took part in cleaning activities and observed the exercise at several places on and around the university campus, along with the Registrar, Mohmmad Imran (IPS), Dr Ali Jafar Abedi, nodal officer and other university officials, termed the cleaning as a true service to the nation that was also in line with the national drive “Swachhata Hi Seva”.

The university teachers, students and staff showed exemplary zeal and enthusiastically took part in the massive cleanliness drive held in several areas on the university campus on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The earmarked sites, where the cleanliness drive was carried out under the national cleanliness drive, “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta”, announced by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, included the slum area near Indira Gandhi Hall, controller office, new block at Tibbiya College, cycle stand S.T.S. School, hostel in Ahmadi School for the visually challenged, Medical Road; Mirzapur village adopted by the department of social work and the area from Aligarh Public School to CDO Complex

