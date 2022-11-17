AMU student suspended, held for attacking fellow student during a cricket match

A BTech student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was suspended and also arrested and sent to jail on Thursday for allegedly attacking another BTech student, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, with a bat and critically injuring him when a minor tiff during a cricket match turned violent on Wednesday, police said.

The victim Sajid Husain, who suffered severe injuries, had been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of the AMU in a serious condition, a university official said.

Enraged over the incident, a large group of students staged a protest at the centenary gate of the university on Wednesday night and closed the gate as they sought rustication of accused Shobit Singh.

“A case was registered in this regard with Civil Lines police station of Aligarh under section 504 (intentional insult) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code against Shobit Singh,” said deputy SP, Aligarh, Shwetabh Pandey.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to jail after being presented in a court on Thursday. There is no law and order situation and the matter is being investigated. The injured student is stable and undergoing treatment,” Pandey said.

“The incident took place during a cricket match that was being played at the ground of Nadeem Tareen Hall on Wednesday. The altercation took place between Sajid Hussain, a student from BTech and Shobit Singh, another student of BTech (electrical) over a boundary struck during the match” said AMU proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali.

“Shobit Singh allegedly struck Sajid Hussain with a cricket bat causing grievous injuries on his head and other vital parts of the body. The seriously injured Sajid Hussain was taken to JN Medical College and Hospital of AMU in a critical condition,” said the proctor who in his office memo to Shobit Singh blamed him for issuing threats to Sajid in the past also.

“With prima facie established that Shobit Singh has committed an act of indiscipline and misconduct as provided under AMU Students Conduct & Discipline Rules, 1985, Singh was placed under suspension by the vice chancellor with immediate effect from rolls of university pending an enquiry,” he added.

In a statement, Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, has condemned the attack and sought the intervention of SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.