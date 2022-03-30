AMU suspends 5 security staff after slogans appear on VC residence wall
Five security staff were suspended and three students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) issued notices on Tuesday after slogans were found written on the outer wall of the vice-chancellor’s residence, a few days back.
Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, the proctor of AMU, informed that the incident took place on the intervening night of March 25 and 26.
Sources revealed that these slogans had content aimed at condemning the delay at the beginning of the offline classes on the pretext of the Covid pandemic threat and also on the present situation in AMU.
“CCTV footage was examined, and the security team on duty, who were supposed to keep a vigil, were questioned, but they gave no satisfactory reply to justify the negligence and dereliction in duty assigned to them on AMU campus,” said Prof Ali.
“Proctorial team decided to suspend security assistant Mahre Alam, Asar Intezar, Saifuddin Khan and security guards Yakub Khan and Munne Khan for negligence on duty,” informed Prof Ali.
“Besides this, three of students, including Haider Ali doing a masters course in Philosophy, Imran Khan a research scholar in computer science and Mohd Salman Gauri, a student of MA (Theology), at AMU have been served notice,” stated Prof Ali.
“Clarification has been sought from these students about their alleged involvement in the incident, and they have been asked to file a detailed reply within 24 hours on receipt of notice sent on Tuesday,” said Proctor AMU.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics